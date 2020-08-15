Goodyear, Joan Stewart Sheesley

WAUNAKEE – Joan Stewart Sheesley Goodyear, 90, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, at Waunakee Manor. She was born on Jan. 18, 1930, in Harrisburg, Pa., the daughter of Edward J. and Anna K. (Stewart) Sheesley. After graduating from William Penn High School in Harrisburg, Pa., Joan married the love of her life, Chalmers Goodyear, and they embarked on a wonderful journey together. They moved to Omaha, Neb., where Joan worked for Mutual of Omaha and later moved to Alaska with the Air Force in 1950. After relocating to Long Island, Joan became a librarian for the Grumman Aircraft Company and then began to raise a family. Joan traveled to Europe several times in the 1960s and led her children, Rob and Suzy, on tours of different cities while Chalmers attended meetings. Throughout the years when Chalmers was transferred to different locations, Joan always selected a new home for the family and personally painted, wallpapered and made curtains for each home. Joan even designed and oversaw the construction of a new home in Easton, Md. Joan was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a class mother many times over, and always attended her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She treasured spending time with her grandsons and enjoyed many years living in the Cherokee neighborhood of Madison, Wis., with her husband and dachshunds.