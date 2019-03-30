MADISON / COTTAGE GROVE / TOMAH - Phyllis Marie Goodrich age 90, of Tomah, formerly of Madison and Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Phyllis Marie (Schuerman) Goodrich was born on June 26, 1928, in Richland Center to parents Millard and Norma Schuerman. She attended Richland Center High School, where she graduated in 1946. In 1949, she married her teenage sweetheart Charles Victor (Vick) Goodrich Jr. of Bear Valley, and they were united in marriage for 59 years until his passing in 2008.
Phyllis and Vick raised two children, Liz Ann born in 1951, and Ron born in 1957. Phyllis was a talented artist and she was blessed with a beautiful singing voice, she loved to sing Acapella in perfect pitch while doing her daily chores. She was also a magnificent cook and baker and her homemade pies are legendary. She loved gardening, working in her yard and planting flowers amongst the birds that she so loved. She had a work ethic second to none, and was extremely proud of her beautiful yard. She was full of life, love and energy and she touched the lives of so many, and was loved by all those whose lives she touched with her kindness.
She is survived by her daughter, Liz Ann Kirk of Tomah; her son, Ron Goodrich (Courtney Wilson) of Cottage Grove; she is also survived by her grandson, Cameron (Pam) Kirk and their daughters, Lexi, Sophie and Julie Kirk, all of Tomah; and by grandson, Jesse Kirk and granddaughter, Mairi Kirk. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vick Goodrich; son-in-law, Keith Kirk; and great-granddaughter, Tori Kirk; as well as many other loved ones over the years.
A private family gathering and memorial service will take place at the time of her burial next to her husband at the Little Brown Church in Bear Valley, Wis.