Goodrich, Mary Jane

MADISON - Mary Jane Goodrich, 99, of Madison, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb.
Funeral services will be private. She will be buried alongside her husband, Robert in the Bear Valley Cemetery near Richland Center.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ingleside for the wonderful care and attention given to Mary Jane during her time there.
