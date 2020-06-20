Goodrich, Mary Jane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Mary Jane Goodrich, 99, of Madison, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb.

Funeral services will be private. She will be buried alongside her husband, Robert in the Bear Valley Cemetery near Richland Center.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ingleside for the wonderful care and attention given to Mary Jane during her time there.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road, Madison (608) 238-3434

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Goodrich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.