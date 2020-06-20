Goodrich, Mary Jane

Goodrich, Mary Jane

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Mary Jane Goodrich, 99, of Madison, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb.

Funeral services will be private. She will be buried alongside her husband, Robert in the Bear Valley Cemetery near Richland Center.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ingleside for the wonderful care and attention given to Mary Jane during her time there.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Goodrich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics