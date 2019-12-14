Goodfriend, Mary Lou Birkett

MADISON - Mary Lou Birkett Goodfriend, 81, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Oakwood Village University Woods, Madison.

A full obituary will follow. A memorial service is planned for the Spring.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please make donations to Agrace HospiceCare, 6395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wis. 53711 or the Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wis. 53705.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

