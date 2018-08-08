DEFOREST—David C. Goodall, age 47, of DeForest, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, with the Rev. John Berg presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
