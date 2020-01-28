Gooch, Barbara Ann

GARLAND, Texas - Barbara Ann Gooch, age 87, of Garland, Texas, passed away on January 25,2020. She was born in Wautoma, Wis. on June 18, 1932.

Barbara is survived by her son, Allen (Linda) and her son, Michael (Deborah); five grandsons; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert and her parents, Edward and Grace Kuczmarski.

Barbara graduated from West High in 1950 and attended the University of Wisconsin. She then married the love of her life, Albert, on Sept. 6th, 1952 and then relocated shortly there-after for better job opportunities, to Dallas, Texas. Barbara worked, for a number of years, for the Garland Independent School District and then latter worked for Mercantile National Bank of Dallas, for over 20 years, where she eventually retired.

A visitation will be held CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison, on Feb. 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will be held at 1p.m. on February 1, 2020, at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, in Madison.

Cress Funeral Service 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison, Wis. 53704 608-249-6666

