MADISON - Judith M. Gonzales, age 77, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Judi was born on March 12, 1942, in Milwaukee, to Raymond and Zita Mekelburg. She graduated from St. Joan Antida High School in 1960. Judy married her high school sweetheart, Gilbert Gonzales, on May 13, 1961. Later that year they moved to Madison and had two sons, James and Matthew. Judi was proud to be a stay at home mom.
After the boys started school, Judi worked part time at a variety of jobs and was an active volunteer for her sons many activities including school functions, tutoring, organizing, summer school programs, sports activities, and scouting events. Upon retiring, she returned to tutoring at the neighborhood grade school and caring for her grandchildren.
Judy enjoyed going up north to the cottage and fishing with her "special sun dried worms," going to the casinos, traveling, her beloved Packers, a life time of collecting unique items, but especially spending time with her family and friends.
Despite the many challenges of living with MS for 50+ years and being a breast cancer survivor, she persevered and lived a full and happy life.
Judi is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gil; sons, James (Kim) and Matthew (Meg); grandchildren, Amelia, Jared, Bella, Ray, Alyssa, McKenna, and Keegan.
A celebration of Judi's life will be held on a later date.
A special thanks to the doctors at UW Health and to the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially Marissa, CNA, and Tina, RN, for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the MS Society.