SUN PRAIRIE - Maxentia F. "Max" Gomes, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Max was born on Jan. 5, 1932, in Madison. She was the daughter of Herbert and Colette (Brown) Retzlaff. She married Herman Gomes in Madison.
Max worked as a Special Education Aid at Sun Prairie High School for many years.
She is survived by her four daughters, Coletta (Gary) Haarklau of Marshfield, Rena (Brian) Weber of Ashland, Laurinda (Steve) Mahuta of Sun Prairie, Lesley Gomes (Rollie Brockman) Sun Prairie; 10 grandchildren, Rachel, Robert, Ian, Jenna, Vincent, Maria, Joseph, Helena, Adam and Michael; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Weigen of Sun Prairie; and Nice Guy, her cat. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1985; and her son, Gregory, in 1990.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday March 12, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. A visitation also will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place in Sacred Hearts Cemetery.