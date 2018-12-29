WISCONSIN DELLS - Vearn "Sonny" Golz, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, holding his wife's hand. Vearn was born Aug. 30, 1928, in Milwaukee, the son of Vearn and Hildegarde (Mueller) Golz Sr. He married the love of his life Mary Wagner on Oct. 15, 1955, in Adams.
Vearn was active his entire life. He developed a strong work ethic, beginning at age 14, with jobs that included working on the family farm and restaurant, road construction and driving truck. He spent 17 years with the Columbia County Sheriff Department, 12 of these as sheriff. He also worked for Reedsburg Foods and spent summers working for the Chamber of Commerce, and later in life on the crew of the Clipper Winnebago. He enjoyed his many "retirement years" at Trappers Turn as a course ranger, and like all his previous jobs, his coworkers became family.
Vearn was very active in his church and community. He was an usher at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church for 40 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a past City of Wisconsin Dells alderman and past president of the Wisconsin Sheriff's and Deputy Sheriff's Association.
Vearn was an avid sports fan and huge supporter of Wisconsin Dells Athletics, including 37 years as a member of the chain gang at high school football games. His favorite games and activities to watch were those that involved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He loved spending family time at Patrick's Lake and enjoyed annual trips to Venice, Florida as well as other road adventures to visit friends and family.
He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary; a son, Wayne (Sue) Golz of Middleton; daughters, Teresa Pederson of LaCrosse, Cathy (Steve) Borck of Wisconsin Dells and Susan Golz of Madison; grandchildren, Andrea Klitzke, Tara (Dan) Anchor, Brook (Katie) Klitzke, Lewis (Melissa) Borck, Kori Vernon, Aaron Golz, Joe (Hannah) Pederson, Domonique Golz, Morgan Pederson and Samantha Borck; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hailey, Maya, Zoe, Lyndsey, Olivia, Margo and Aaliyah; brother, Wayne (Lory) Golz of Bradenton, Fla.; sister, Betty Pettengell of Reedsburg; and many more family members whose lives he touched. He will be greeted in heaven by his parents; and two sons-in-law, Tom Klitzke and Mike Pederson; and many great friends and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be used by the family in Vearn's honor would be appreciated. The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, assisted the family with arrangements.
"Be Kind, Be Fair, Love One Another."