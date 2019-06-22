SUN PRAIRIE - Donna Sharon Golfinos-Shomberg, age 77, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, June 10, 2019, with her loving daughters at her side; she had succumbed to complications from Parkinson’s Disease, compounded by the loss of her mother on March 19, 2019, who was just 1 month shy of her 103rd birthday.
Donna was born on October 21, 1941 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison to Diamantis “Dan” and Elizabeth (Hatleberg) Golfinos. Growing up in Madison, she attended Marquette Elementary, graduated from East High School in 1959, and attended Madison Business College and Harpers School of Beauty. In her younger years, Donna performed in Stagecoach Players theatre during the summer. On June 10, 1967, Donna was first united in marriage to Joseph Valenza; that union produced her daughters, Andrea and Lisa. On July 21, 1985, Donna married Anthony “Tony” Shomberg; over the years, they adopted many loved shar pei–a dog breed they both were particularly fond of.
Donna was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1986; this was kept secret, except from close family members; she never wanted the disease to define who she was. She fought valiantly to keep a cool, brave face. Although the ravages of this disease took their toll on her, both physically and mentally, she always held onto hope for a cure or a miracle. She fought fiercely to maintain her independence and to live and enjoy life: traveling to Europe in 1990, planting her garden with tomatoes and her “Versailles” marigolds, throwing Halloween parties, attending Madison Farmer’s Markets, and creating artistic masterpieces. Donna loved spending time with her mother; they were practically inseparable, always going places together and bringing family together to enjoy good times. Donna adored her family, and in turn, they thought the world of her.
Over the course of her career, Donna worked as a telephone operator, beautician, and properties manager. An extremely talented artist, she especially loved to sketch, paint, sculpt and crochet rugs until her stroke in 2007. Her dry wit, graciousness, beautiful smile, strong spirit, kindness to animals, mischievousness, and lastly, stubbornness - will be remembered by all who loved and knew her. Donna lived to entertain, loved martinis, chocolate-covered cherries, Greek cuisine, and creating special memories with family and friends.
Donna is survived by her husband, Tony; her children, Andrea (Rob) Shell, and Lisa (Bobby) Dahl; step-daughter, Valerie Rich, brothers, Jack Golfinos, and Dan (Kim) Golfinos; close cousins, Gary (Jean) Hammen, Dixie Olson, and Sandi Jones; grandchildren, Max Valenza and Danielle Dahl; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in law, Beverly Golfinos; son-in-law, Daniel Sandmire, as well as many uncles, aunts, friends, and beloved pets. The family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to dear neighbor and caregiver, Heather Hinsa, for taking such wonderful care of Donna; also to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the excellent, compassionate care they provided her during the last few weeks of her life.
Funeral services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with service starting at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the Elks Club in Madison, 711 Jenifer St., Madison, after the service concludes. Private burial will take place later this Summer in Cambridge at Willerup United Methodist Church cemetary. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Donna’s memory to Agrace HospiceCare, or Dane County Humane Society.