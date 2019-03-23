MADISON - Elizabeth Olga Golfinos-Kiesling, age 102, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1916, during a thunderstorm, in Keyeser, the daughter of Ole and Olga (Johnson) Hatleberg and she always loved a good rain storm. Elizabeth attended Harvey Elementary and Central High School and graduated from East High School in 1934. She eloped to Waukegan, Ill., on June 12, 1935, where she married the love of her life, Diamantis "Dan" Golfinos. On Aug. 9, 1980, she married Arthur Kiesling, and together they happily resided in Shorewood Hills.
Elizabeth was an interior designer and a member of the Madison Club. She was an accomplished sketch artist and taught herself to play the piano and organ. Elizabeth enjoyed music and dancing, collecting and refinishing antiques, and flower gardening. She had a special love for all animals, domestic and feral and gave many stray animals a good home. Elizabeth loved sugar snap peas, limburger cheese and a good vodka martini. Her vibrant personality always made her the life of the party. Elizabeth's greatest source of pride and joy was her family. She was adored by her family and those who knew her.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Dan (Kim) Golfinos, Jack Golfinos and Donna (Tony) Shomberg; grandchildren, Michelle Golfinos, Jackie Baker-Colley, John Golfinos, Vince Golfinos, Andrea (Rob) Shell, Lisa (Bobby) Dahl, Athena (Shaun) Golfinos and Danny Golfinos; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; as well as many nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dan Golfinos on Oct. 26, 1979, and Arthur Kiesling on Oct. 11, 1980; parents; brothers, Clare (Mary Jane) Hatleberg, Ortz (Mary) Hatleberg, Maynard Hatleberg, Luin Hatleberg, Donny (Bernice) Hammen and Bob Hammen; and sisters, Betty (Ernie) Ballmoos and Adeline (Harvey) Schmidt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Memorials may be gifted in Elizabeth's name to the Dane County Humane Society.
