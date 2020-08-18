Goldthorpe, Bernice D.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINERAL POINT - Bernice D. Goldthorpe, age 96, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at CrestRidge Assisted Living in Dodgeville. She was born on Sept. 28, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Thea (Johansen) Antonson. She graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1941.

Bernice married Charles Goldthorpe on Nov. 6, 1943, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Together they farmed for many years. Bernice enjoyed traveling, making lefse, playing cards and bowling, which she continued to do until age 94. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and an avid supporter of Mineral Point athletics, with a highlight of being named Grand Marshal of the 2014 Homecoming Parade.

Bernice is survived by her children, Jim (Laurie) Goldthorpe, Dawn (Terry) Wilson, Cathy Trotter, Gail (Tom) Poad, Marc Goldthorpe, Leah (Greg) Siordia and Kirsten (Dave) Schneeberger; 14 grandchildren, Jeanne (Caine) Olson, Jay (Molly) Goldthorpe, Justin Goldthorpe, Shuvon Johnson, Shannon (Damon) Smith, Shawna (fiancé Andrei Sepper) Wilson, Scott (Sulynet) Trotter, Charles (Dana) Trotter, Jordyn (Kyle Hinderman) Poad, Claire Poad, Livie Poad, Aaron Siordia, Aric Schneeberger and Cara Schneeberger; she was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren.