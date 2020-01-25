Goldstein, Herman

Herman was passionate about family, community, and his Jewish heritage. He was a professor of over 40 years at the University of Wisconsin Law School, a world-renowned expert on policing, and founder of the concept of Problem-Oriented Policing. Prior to coming to the UW in 1964, he worked as executive assistant to Chicago police superintendent and reformer O.W. Wilson. In a career that spanned more than five decades, Herman would go on to change the way police look at crime. For this, he was awarded the Stockholm Prize in Criminology in 2018, an international award that has been called the Nobel Prize of criminology. Herman was also a long-time member of Beth Israel Center in Madison.