Goldenberg, Estelle (Botwinick)

MADISON - Estelle (Botwinick) Goldenberg, 87, of Madison, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Daughter of Harry and Zelda (Goldman) Botwinick. Survived by husband, David; daughters, Judith Peterson (Gary) and Zena Goldenberg (Marc Swetlitz); grandsons, Paul Peterson (Katie), Isaac Swetlitz and Nathan Swetlitz, and great-grandson Owen Peterson. Family will observe a private burial service on Friday, Jan. 3. Memorials are welcome to Temple Beth El or Agrace HospiceCare.

