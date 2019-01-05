MADISON—Aaron Lewis “Lew” Goldberg, age 81, passed away on Jan. 2, 2019. Lew was born on Jan. 7, 1937, to Samuel and Jean Goldberg. He was born in Bayonne and grew up on Staten Island until enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1956. His 20 years of service took him to Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Alaska, South Dakota and Washington, D.C. During his service, he was awarded the Air Force Meritous Service Medal, as well as three Commendation Medals. Lew was extremely proud to be a “sky cop,” serving as an Air Policeman and retiring as a Tech Sergeant.
In 1972, while stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, he met his future wife, Scotty. After moving to Madison, they married on July 20, 1976, and they were able to share 41 long and happy years together before her passing in 2018.
Lew spent most of his life collecting baseball cards and autographs, and he brought his family to games at every opportunity. He was also a lifetime member of the Vietnam Security Police Association, and spent countless hours tracking down veterans to get them involved in the organization and give them a proper “Welcome Home.”
After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as a salesman around Madison selling cars and later appliances. He spent time at Goben, John Lancasters and American before finding his home at Brother’s Main. After retiring from his civilian life, Lew and Scotty moved to Battlefield, Mo., where they spent many years enjoying time with friends and family.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761