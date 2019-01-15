MARSHFIELD / PALM BAY, Fla. - James Andrew Goldbach was inducted into the ultimate Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. He was born in Marshfield, to Leonard and Rose Goldbach. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he fought off dogs as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years, at which time he retired to sunny Florida.
James was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Palm Bay. He loved to read, especially James Patterson books and was a sports enthusiast, especially when it came to the Green Bay Packers.
James is survived by his siblings: Robert Goldbach, Lucille Mancl, Victor Goldbach (Janice), and Annie Williamson (Craig); as well as many nieces and nephews who will miss him immensely. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence and Leonard Goldbach.
Now James and Vince Lombardi can spend their days watching the Packers from the best seats in the house!