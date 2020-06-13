Goldade, Terri L.

STOUGHTON - Terri L. Goldade, age 60, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at Agrace Hospice after battling cancer for over 7 years. Terri was born on November 25, 1959 in Stoughton, Wis. to Richard & Roseanne (Fitzgerald) Hanson. Tod and Terri were high school sweethearts and marred in Stoughton on April 12, 1980.
Terri graduated from Stoughton High School, on the high honor roll, in 1978. After graduating High School, Terri was the secretary/bookkeeper at Stoughton Tire & Auto Repair. In 1996 Tod and Terri purchased Stoughton Tire & Auto Repair. Terri then took on the role of co-owner/accountant.
Terri was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Terri treasured her children/grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Nana”. Terri loved her posse, friends and family. Going out to dinner, stopping at the casino and watching her husband/son's race stock cars for 30+ years. Holidays, cookouts, craft shows, scrap booking with her girls and movie night were also special to Terri.
Terri was a loving and loyal friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all. Terri leaves behind her husband, Tod; sons, Tod Jr (Megan) and Ryan (Erin) Goldade; daughter, McKenzie (Nate) Harnack; grandchildren, Brody, Henry and Leona; her brother, Joe (Peggy) Hanson, their children Brandi (Sam) Norden and Bryce (Samantha Arvold) Hanson; Aunt Julie Sebastian; Sister in-law, Robin (Kevin) Ballentine; and Brother in-law, Mike Goldade.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents Richard & Roseanne Hanson; in-law's, Robert and Dalyce Goldade; grandparents, Sanford and Nora Ylvisaker and Milo and Alma Hanson.
Tod would like to thank all of her caregivers at SSM Health (especially Dr. Frontera), the Stoughton Walmart Pharmacy Staff and her Agrace Hospice caretakers.
Tod sends a very special thank you and an enormous amount of gratitude "more than words could ever describe" to Kimberly Lockwood, Tom Anderson, Meg Veek, John & Joann Teresa, Peggy Hanson and Julie Sebastian.
"She will be missed by anybody that knew her. I will love you, always and forever." - Tod Goldade
Services will be held for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Agrace Hospice Care.
Please share your memories of Terri at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.