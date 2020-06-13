Goldade, Terri L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON - Terri L. Goldade, age 60, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at Agrace Hospice after battling cancer for over 7 years. Terri was born on November 25, 1959 in Stoughton, Wis. to Richard & Roseanne (Fitzgerald) Hanson. Tod and Terri were high school sweethearts and marred in Stoughton on April 12, 1980.

Terri graduated from Stoughton High School, on the high honor roll, in 1978. After graduating High School, Terri was the secretary/bookkeeper at Stoughton Tire & Auto Repair. In 1996 Tod and Terri purchased Stoughton Tire & Auto Repair. Terri then took on the role of co-owner/accountant.

Terri was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Terri treasured her children/grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Nana”. Terri loved her posse, friends and family. Going out to dinner, stopping at the casino and watching her husband/son's race stock cars for 30+ years. Holidays, cookouts, craft shows, scrap booking with her girls and movie night were also special to Terri.

