Goetz, Stephen G. "Steve" "Getzy"

BROOKLYN — Stephen G. "Steve" "Getzy" Goetz, age 53, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on Dec. 2, 1966, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Harold Goetz and Nancy (Nobis) Goetz.

Steve spent his childhood summers at the family cabin in Canada. He graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1985 and went on to marry Kim Seidel Goetz in 1998. Steve spent 33 years working at Alpine Dairy, overseeing the daily operations when it was an active dairy farm to a cattle farm.

If you ever watched a Packers game with Steve, it was an experience you would not soon forget. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan, as well as a NASCAR enthusiast. He enjoyed being part of a fantasy golf league, playing darts, being active in his horseshoe league and camping with his wife, Kim. Steve was a gentle giant with a gentle soul - people gravitated toward Steve. His smile would light up a room and he had an infectious laugh. He was truly an uncomplicated man who enjoyed the simplicities life had to offer.