LODI - Mary Jean Goeres died from complications of Alzheimer's disease on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was born on Christmas morning in 1927, to Roy and Bertie Mae Graney on the family farm outside Lancaster in Grant County, Wis. From a one-room school house to boarding in town for high school, she traveled to Carroll College in Waukesha to study English education. During a spin on the dance floor with Ted Goeres, they knew they were meant for each other. He was a returning U.S. Air Corps pilot and member of the college choir. They married in 1949, and started a family in Lodi where Ted managed the family business, the Lodi Canning Company.
They welcomed Susan (Marc Klein), Nancy (Michael Rusinek), Lucille (James Martin) and Robert to the world. Grandchildren, Charles (Leila) and Elise Wagner, and Jon (Stephanie), Devin and Nyssa Goeres found great joy when staying with Grammy.
MJ was deeply involved in the arts and volunteerism in Lodi. She directed the choir at the Lodi United Methodist Church for 40 years, led Omniana Floor Show fundraisers that benefited the Lodi Public Library, was a Girl Scout leader and school board member, AFS host mother and a lifetime trustee of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras. She loved her family, hosting parties and big family dinners, singing and traveling the world with Ted. Her energy and smile were infectious.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert and his wife, Marcella; and daughter-in-law, Jill.
A memorial service will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, with the Rev. Marjorie Rice Myers presiding. A luncheon will follow the services at the church.
Memorials in Mary Jean's name may be given to the Lodi Public Library, 130 Lodi St, Lodi WI 53555 or The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras, 2009 W. Beltline Highway, Suite 202, Madison WI 53713.
The family wishes to thank Mom's companion and caregiver, Mary Gallagher for her love and compassion. Also, thanks to the extraordinary nursing staff and aides at Good Samaritan Center in Lodi for their devotion to their patients. Online condolences may be made www.gundersonfh.com.