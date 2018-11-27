PRAIRIE DU SAC—Michael Jerome Goelz Jr., age 86, passed away Nov. 23, 2018, at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena, after an injury at home. He was born on a farm in Franklin, Minn., on Aug. 12, 1932, to the late Michael J. Sr., and Mary (Majerus) Goelz. Mike graduated at the age of 16 from high school in Franklin, and worked on the family farm until his parents deaths. He met the love of his life Lee Ann Larson at the age of 20 when he was setup on an arranged date with friends to a baseball game. They were married July 18, 1952, and had 66 years of wedded bliss, before Lee Ann’s death on Sept. 12, 2018.
In 1979 Mike and Lee Ann bought the John Deere Implement business in Sauk City; and later the Bobcat Franchise in Madison. Mike and LeeAnn both retired in 2000 and began exploring the country in their R.V.
Mike was a proud father of five daughters, Shirlee (Byron) Lewis, Julie (Jeff) Balch, Michele (Brian) Bertrand, Jean (Jim) Covers and Susan Kurzinski; 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Marty Kurzinski; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Lee Ann; Mike was preceded in death by four sisters, Annie, Josie, Theresa, and Evelyn.
As per Mike's wishes, a celebration of his life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at LAKE WISCONSIN COUNTRY CLUB, N.1076 Golf Road, Prairie du Sac.