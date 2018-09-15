PRAIRIE DU SAC - Lee Ann R. Goelz, age 85, a long time resident of Prairie du Sac, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, the 12th of September, 2018, following a battle with an aggressive cancer. She is survived by her husband; five daughters and spouses; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; sister; sister-in-law; and brother-in-law.
All services will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac. Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with Pastor Fred Rilling officiating. Memorial service will be on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Oak Street, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578.