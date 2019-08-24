MADISON—Timothy W. Goeden, age 67, took the high road Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
He was a great family man and teller of stories, especially of the good ol’ days. Whether it was about the railroad, the Basement Band, or tales of the adventures he had with his friends and family. Tim had always enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, and could turn any trip into an adventure. Above all else, he loved to cause mischief with his grandkids. All who knew him will truly miss him.
He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Goeden; his daughter, Ali (Adam) Grunder, their kids Aniyah and Armin; his sisters, Chris (Jerry) Helding, Mary (Randy) Cameron, their son, Will; his brother, Mike (Kerrie) Goeden, their kids, Sydney, Emery, and Ellis; Connie’s kids, Jeremy (Judy) Foley, Karina (Dale) McNett, their family; and all of his friends that he regarded as family. His father, Bill Goeden and the love of his life, Connie Foley, preceded him in death.
There will be a gathering to celebrate his life at a later date.
