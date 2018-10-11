BASSWOOD / MUSCODA—Aletha A. Godager, known by everyone as “Tip,” died peacefully on Oct. 9, 2018, at Schmitt Woodland Hills Retirement Community in Richland Center, after a long illness. She was born on her family’s farm in Basswood, on Feb. 26, 1929, the third child of Robert Hardy and Phyllis Shafer.
After she graduated from Muscoda High School in 1947, she attended the Richland County Normal Teacher’s School for one year and obtained her teaching certificate. She married Roger E. Godager of Blue River, on July 24, 1954. After he completed mortuary training in Milwaukee, they moved to Muscoda and took over operating the local funeral home from Delbert Rasque and Roy Godager, Roger’s father. While raising her family, she took night school classes at UW-Platteville, and in 1973 she earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She was a longtime member of the United Presbyterian Church of Muscoda, as well as a card-carrying member of the Democratic Party, and in later years, a member of a local Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold and Richard; sister, Roberta; and niece, Pamela; and sisters-in-law. Jean and Bonnie. She is survived by her sons, Tedd, of San Francisco, and Kirtt (Tara), of Madison; as well as her grandchildren, Adeline and Samuel, Madison; brother-in-law, Donald Kovars; and an aunt, Evelyn Shafer, both of Florida; and other nephews and a niece.
Funeral services and burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 at 11 a.m., at BASSWOOD UNION CHURCH, which was built on land donated by her family, and where she was married. A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at GODAGER PRATT FUNERAL HOME in Muscoda, and again at the Basswood Union Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
She will be missed and remembered warmly by all that knew her. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.