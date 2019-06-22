MADISON - Linda Sue Goad, age 71, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Linda was born to Ann and Jack Jones in Panama City, Fla. in 1948. Linda moved with her family to Madison when she was eight years old. She married Lawrence “Larry” Goad in 1966.
Linda was her happiest spending time at her cabin in Tomahawk. She enjoyed fishing and watching the eagles and beautiful sunsets. Linda was passionate about her return trips to Panama City Beach, Fla. The white sand beaches always stayed in her heart and brought her peace. Linda loved a good party; she enjoyed cooking and celebrating with her family and friends. She jokingly referred to herself as a “slot machine enthusiast” and as her mother’s “doll-baby.”
Linda was proud of her long career with the State of Wisconsin Dept. of Regulation and Licensing and with the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance as a Consumer Protection Investigator. While working for the state, Linda made many friends who remained an important part of her life. Linda was adored by her family and friends. She was full of love, compassion and integrity. Linda could find humor in almost any situation – even difficult ones. Her wonderful sense of humor and wit will be remembered by those who were fortunate enough to know and love her.
The loves of Linda’s life were her husband, Larry; and two children, Shelly M. Goad (Tyke Strait) and Timothy A. (Jenifer) Goad. In addition, Linda is survived by her four sisters, Donna Krause, Patricia (Richard) Cox, Terri Enstrom, and Sherri Jones; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Wayne) Kalsow and Laura (Joe) Jones; brother-in-law, Howard Gafke; and many close nieces and nephews, including her undisputed favorite niece, Jenny Enstrom. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ann Moody Jones and Jack Jones; brother-in-law, Scott Enstrom; mother-in-law, Hilda Ward; father-in-law, Donald Ward; sister-in-law, Alice Gafke; and nieces, Joan McCarville and Claire Gafke.
Rest in peace, sweet Linda. We will miss you.
A celebration of life will be held at REX’S INNKEEPER, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com