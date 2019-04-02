MADISON - Eleanor Mae (nee Dykema) Glover was born Jan. 13, 1923, in Grand Rapids, Mich,. to Meno and Henrietta Dykema, who were first generation immigrants from the Netherlands. Eleanor was the oldest of five children. She graduated from high school with training in business education and fulfilled a career as a secretary throughout her life.
She and her husband, Houston Haley Glover, met at a USO dance in Grand Rapids, where Houston was preparing for his deployment to the China Burma India Theater during World War II and where Eleanor served as a USO hostess. Throughout the war, Eleanor and Houston nurtured their attachment to one another through regular correspondence. Eleanor and Houston were married Nov. 6, 1945, in McComb, Miss., where they lived until moving to New Orleans, La. and raising their son, John Alan Glover. Eleanor and Houston were married for 66 years. Their devotion to one another has served as a heartfelt legacy to all who knew them.
Eleanor was a devoted mother to her son, John. Her curious nature and love of learning lead her to save up for the purchase of a World Book Encyclopedia set, which she read page by page with John when he was a young boy. Eleanor was also a devoted sister, who returned to Michigan regularly to visit with her siblings, their children and their grandchildren. She took great joy in connecting with others for the sole purpose of uplifting their spirits.
Houston and Eleanor were founding members of the First Baptist Church of Kenner, where Eleanor worked as the secretary and Houston served as a Deacon. Eleanor devoted herself to her faith and deeply enjoyed her service to the church and its members. Later in life when a stroke took her ability to produce speech, the one word she continued to use as both a greeting and a farewell to was alleluia.
Eleanor passed away on March 30, 2019. She believed in the innate goodness of all people. The loss of her is deeply felt by her many family and friends.
She is survived by her son, John (Kary); her grandson, Geoffrey; her sisters, Marge and Alene; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meno and Henrietta; her husband, Houston; her sisters, Viola, Henrietta and Marilyn; and her brother, Chester.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at OAKWOOD VILLAGE UNIVERSITY WOODS, RESURRECTION CHAPEL, 6025 Mineral Point Road, Madison, with the Rev. Martha Nack presiding. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the service at Oakwood on Friday. A burial will take place at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, Miss. on Friday April 12, 2019.
Special thanks to all family members and the many friends from the First Baptist Church of Kenner. Deepest gratitude for the generous care of the many staff at Oakwood Village and for their unwavering compassion and kindness.
