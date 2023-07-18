Gloria P. Koch

Nov. 2, 1934 - July 15, 2023

POYNETTE - Gloria P. Koch, age 88, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 15, 2023. Gloria was born in Baraboo, WI on November 2, 1934, to the late Freda and Rex Swanson, the youngest of four children.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Bud, Arlene, and Mareta, as well as many other close relatives and friends.

Gloria will be remembered for her boisterous personality and free spirit. She lived life by her own rules and was admired by many for her quick wit and ability to make you laugh. She was a hard-worker and made many friends throughout her life.

Gloria is survived by her nieces and nephews: Joy Smith (Jim), Sharon Payne (Bert), Tom Shew, Bill McIntyre (Kathy), Dick McIntyre (Audrey), Sheila Anderson, David Swanson (Margie), Roman Hellenbrand, and Paul Dorn.

She had many great-nieces and nephews, friends, and family who cared about her deeply. Gloria also had two special "guardian angels" who took care of her in times of need: Joy and Jeanne. "Now it's time for you to watch over us, Aunt Gloria."

No formal services or ceremony will be held per Gloria's request. Lift a glass in her honor and think of her with fond memories.

A special thanks to Poynette EMS for their care of Gloria as well as the friends and neighbors she made at Pioneer Place in Poynette.