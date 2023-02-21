Dec. 25, 1946—Feb. 16, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Gloria J. Werwinski, 76, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

A visitation for Gloria will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. A funeral service will begin at Noon.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Jim; children: Joe (Lynette) Hartl, Cindy (Phil) Schwantes, Michelle Landdeck, Jason (fiance Mary) Okon, Todd (Shari) Werwinski, Faye (Tom) Pankow, Paul (Cathy) Werwinski, and Jamie (Michelle) Werwinski; 20 Grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; dear sister, Carol (Rich) VandeZande; and friend, Sandy Pocius.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

