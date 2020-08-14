Glindinning, Verlea

SHULLSBURG - Verlea Glindinning, age 84, of Shullsburg, Wis., passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Shullsburg on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was born Nov. 21, 1935, the daughter of Lewis and Iona (Kittoe) Murrary. Verlea grew up in Benton, Wis., where she graduated from high school. After graduation, Verlea attended school in Platteville and in Madison. While in Madison, Verlea met the love of her life, David Glindinning. On Dec. 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to David Glindinning in a double wedding with her sister, Mary Donna, in Benton. Following their marriage, they moved to Shullsburg where they raised their family.

Verlea was a dedicated member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women. She was a member of the Benton Alumni. She enjoyed golfing, and was a member of the Darlington Country Club, where she was Club Champion many times. She loved watching all sports, especially high school sports, and always showed up on game day to support the Miners in her trademark red sweater. Verlea was a social butterfly who loved to visit with her family and friends. You could find her twice a day at Miner Alley in Shullsburg dining with her friends, or you could find her at Miner Town Mart and Subway helping open up shop at 5 a.m. every morning. She was truly a unique soul, whose honesty and generosity were unmatched. Verlea will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.