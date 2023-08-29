Glenn Williams

June 11, 1943 - Aug. 21, 2023

LAKE MILLS - Glenn Williams, 80, of Lake Mills, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born on June 11, 1943 to the late Morris "Joy" and Wilma (Smith) Williams in Cambria, WI. He was a graduate of Cambria High School Class of 1961.

Glenn married Susan Pfaffenbach at the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria, WI on January 19, 1985. They moved to Lake Mills in 2011.

He retired from John Deere Horicon Works in 1992 and then from Pioneer Hi-Bred in 2007.

Glenn was a member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He also liked to read and travel. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; children: Michael (Linda) Williams, Elizabeth (Thomas) Matuszeski; step-daughter, Amy (Bryan) Barnes; grandchildren: Kayla (Josh) Ortiz-Ferguson, Rebecca Williams, Jared Williams, Sebastian Barnes; 10 great-grandchildren and another on the way; brother, Sherwood (Sid Lytle) Williams; brothers-in-law: David Pfaffenbach and Larry Pfaffenbach; other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law Art and Bessie Pfaffenbach; and grandchild, Benjamin Barnes.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to celebrate Glenn's life Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Private family burial will be in Cambria Cemetery.

If desired, memorials in Glenn's name may be made to the Lake Mills United Methodist Church. www.claussenfuneralhome.com.