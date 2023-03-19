MADISON—Glenn Warren Germain passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2023, at the age of 69, under the expert care of the nurses and doctors at St. Mary’s hospital in Madison, WI, after a very unfortunate accident, choking on some food.

He is survived by his wife, Maria-Rosa, of nearly forty years; his brother, Al Germain (Julie Waldman) of Oakland, CA; his daughter, Nora Germain of Los Angeles; his son, Carl Germain of Seattle; stepsiblings: Chris Schlichenmaier, (Jerry Schlichenmaier); and nephews: Sven Hansen (Dawn Hansen) and Erik Hansen; stepsister, Kathi Koppa (Daniel Weldeslassie, David Inman) and nephew Gabriel Weldeslassie, stepbrothers: Jhon Koppa (Ivonne Suryana), Joel Koppa of Santa Cruz, CA; and grandnieces: Charlotta Belgum, Heather Hansen, Kirsten Hansen and Morgan Hansen. In addition, the Patty Wynn family in Lodi, the Hanson and Germain families in the Minocqua area and Maria-Rosa’s family in West Virginia and Catalonia, Spain.

There were many trips Glenn wanted to take before leaving this world. He will be missed by friends and family.

Special thanks to Dr. Marissa Lowenthal who bravely tried to save his life, the Monona EMTs who responded quickly, friend Sharon Polallis who gave supreme comfort, Dr. Sharma and Dr. Damm; and all the wonderful nurses and emergency room staff at St. Mary’s hospital who did all they could.

There will be a memorial ceremony for Glenn and his mother Patricia Germain on April 23, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Gates of Heaven located at 302 E. Gorham St. in Madison. A private burial is being planned at Circle Cemetery.

