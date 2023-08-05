Glenn M. Westra

April 27, 1946 - Aug. 1, 2023

WAUPUN - Glenn M. Westra, 77, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Glenn was born April 27, 1946 in Beaver Dam, the son of William D. and Susie Schregardus Westra. Glenn attended Waupun Christian Schools, graduating in 1964.

He attended Dordt College for a year and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving most of his term in Germany. On April 8, 1967 he married Renee Kiefer in Schoenbrunn, Germany.

Following his time in the service the couple moved back to the Waupun area where he was employed at Westra Construction. He moved on to the insurance business joining Sterk Insurance with Watson Sterk, eventually becoming a partner. He retired in 2008.

In his retirement he and his son, Aaron started AG Insurance which Aaron continues to run. Glenn was involved in many community activities, serving as President on the Waupun Industrial Board and Rock River Country Club for many years as well as Regional Director for the American Legion baseball.

Glenn attended multiple churches over the years, serving in various capacities. He enjoyed being with people. He spent many years organizing hunting trips in South Dakota and Northern Wisconsin.

Glenn enjoyed many great years golfing at Rock River Country Club, including seven holes in one. He also enjoyed many wonderful years bowling at Judson's Bowling Alley. Glenn cherished spending time with his family and his grandchildren, (except on Thursdays.)

Glenn is survived by his wife, Renee Westra of Waupun; their children: Angie Westra of Beaver Dam, Stacey (Ellie) Johnson of Bolingbrook, IL, Aaron (Sara) Westra of Waupun, and Joe Westra of Rhinelander; grandchildren: Luke Kiefer Johnson, Elyse Margaret Johnson, Nora Lynn Westra, and Max Kiefer Westra; a sister, Junice Rens; and a brother, Robert Westra.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hugo and Marion Kiefer; two brothers: Dewey Westra and Jerry Westra; and a sister, Lorraine Kemink.

Funeral services for Glenn Westra will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Edgewood Community Church in Waupun with Pastor Jamie Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waupun where American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will present military honors. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thank you to the staff at SSM Hospice Home for Hope for all of their care and compassion.

The family requests memorials be directed to the SSM Hospice Home of Hope.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.