DARLINGTON - Lawrence J. "Larry" Glendenning, age 79 of Darlington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at his home in Darlington. He was born March 4, 1939, in Freeport, Ill., the son of Homer and Naomi (Bennett) Glendenning. Larry graduated from Darlington High School in 1957. He was united in marriage to Carol J. Kraus on Oct. 16, 1960, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington. Larry lived in Darlington his entire life where he successfully owned and operated Glendenning Limestone and Redi-Mix for over 45 years before retiring in 2005. He was actively involved in designing and developing the Enviroport Redi-Mix Reclamation System.
Larry was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington. He served in the 21st Infantry Division of the U. S. Army, was stationed in Germany and honorably discharged in 1960. He was a proud member of Bates-O'Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post No. 214 of Darlington. Larry served on the board of directors of the Darlington Development Corporation, First National Bank at Darlington and Union Grove Cemetery Association. He was also a charter member of Darlington Lions Club and a former member of Darlington Jaycees.
He enjoyed golfing and was a member of Darlington Country Club. Larry was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. He also loved attending his grandchildren's events. He also looked forward to his annual two-month trip to the Beverly Beach, Fla. Campground where he enjoyed golfing with his buddies. Larry cherished his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the memories they made together. Larry's family will always remember him for his competitive nature. He made a lasting impression on many and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by those who knew him.
Larry is survived by his wife Carol at home; four children: Pam (Dave) Hinderman of rural Darlington, Kevin (Peggy) Glendenning of Peosta, Iowa, Greg (Brenda) Glendenning and Scott (Tara) Glendenning both of Darlington; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother: Gerald (Kathy) Glendenning of Richmond, Calif., and one sister: Mary Kay Malone of McFarland; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at 11 a.m., at IMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 339 E. Louisa St., Darlington, with the Rev. Barbara Brakey officiating. Military Rites will be accorded by Bates-O'Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post following services at church. Burial will be at Union Grove cemetery in Darlington at a later date. A visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church, and also on Monday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Larry's name.