Gleed, Richard C. “Dick”

Gleed, Richard C. “Dick”

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCKTON, ILL. - Richard C. “Dick” Gleed, 80, of Rockton, Ill. passed away at 6:40 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in his home. Richard C. “Dick”

A Masonic Service will be held at 11 a.m. with Funeral Ceremonies following on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union Street, Rockton, Ill. with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A visitation will be held in the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday.

To share a memory, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Gleed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics