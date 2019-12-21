Gleed, Richard C. “Dick”

ROCKTON, ILL. - Richard C. “Dick” Gleed, 80, of Rockton, Ill. passed away at 6:40 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in his home. Richard C. “Dick”
A Masonic Service will be held at 11 a.m. with Funeral Ceremonies following on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union Street, Rockton, Ill. with Pastor Dan Herman officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A visitation will be held in the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday.
