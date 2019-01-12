Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Larry Gleasman, age 79, passed away on Jan. 2, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, from complications due to a fall.

There will be a gathering of remembrance and celebration for Larry on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at KAVANAGH’S ESQUIRE CLUB, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A light dinner buffet and drinks will be provided with a program at about 6 p.m.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 edition.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

