OREGON - John S. Glassmaker, age 76, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 16, 1942, in Grant County, near Beetown, the son of Sylvester and Christine (Fishnick) Glassmaker. He married Linda Kuehni on May 21, 1971.
John worked as a conductor for the Milwaukee Road and Soo Line railroads. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Oregon Masonic Lodge. John enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family at the cabin, camping and collecting tools.
John is survived by his wife, Linda Glassmaker; two sons, Rodney (Tara Langman, her children, Austin ((Emma)) and Gabe) and Ryan (Daydre) Glassmaker; daughter, Janette (Scott) Klister; three grandsons, Tait and Deacon Glassmaker and Keating Klister; a granddaughter, Gianna Klister; three sisters-in-law, Lorraine Lehnherr, Marilyn Haak and Vicki Dresen; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Glassmaker and Christine Glassmaker; step-mother, Elizabeth Glassmaker; two brothers, Bernard and Walter (Kathryn) Dresen; sister, Mary Eckert; three brothers-in-law, Donald Lehnherr, LaVern Haak and Kenneth Kuehni; and in-laws, George and Mary Kuehni.
A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood Road, Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday March 13, 2019, with the Rev. Paul Markquart, presiding. Burial will be held at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.