MCFARLAND - Kendall K. Glasier, age 90, of McFarland, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on April 30, 1929, in Madison, the son of Marion and Florence (Little) Glasier. Kendall grew up in the Greenbush neighborhood and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy reserves for several years. Kendall was united in marriage to Geraldine Holcomb in 1959. He worked as a draftsman for WP&L, Carnes, and Kitchen Mart and was a security guard for Centurion Security, but what he loved most was working at Madison East High School as a school aid. To the students, he was known as “Ivan”. Kendall was a Boy Scout Leader and an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed reading, studying his genealogy, and was a Civil War and World War II history buff.
Kendall is survived by his children, Gregg (Sandra Little) Glasier, Lisa Glasier and Dawn (Robert) Sindelar; four granddaughters; four great-granddaughters; and brother, Ronald (Helene) Glasier. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine; brothers, Guilford and Mickey Glasier and sister, Diane Rupp.
A celebration of Kendall's life will be held in the fall. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.