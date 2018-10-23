MADISON / ROCK HILL, S.C.—Dr. Thomas John Glas DDS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at the age of 88 years. He had been surrounded for several days by family and loved ones including all of his adult children.
Dr. Glas was born on Sept. 19, 1930, in Milwaukee. He interned with the Forestry Service, and retained a love of nature his whole life. He attended Marquette University for undergraduate and dental school, from which he was graduated in 1955. Dr. Glas was commissioned a Lieutenant JG in the U.S. Navy. He served three years of active duty, after which he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve until retiring from service as a Lieutenant Commander in 1973. Dr. Glas practiced dentistry for 37 years on the west side of Madison. On Oct. 29, 1960, he eloped with the love of his life, Julia Ann Godsebois of Green Bay. The Glas family settled down in Shorewood Hills, near his practice, and raised three children.
An active part of the community, Dr. Glas served on the Volunteer Fire Department for twenty years as both a firefighter and EMT. To the never-ending delight of his children, this service also included leading segments of the 4th-of-July parades, and working crowd control during the fireworks display at the Blackhawk Country Club. Upon retirement he settled at Fripp Island, S.C., where he spent twenty years.
Despite his accomplishments, his family will most remember his warm smile, the twinkle in his eye, and his booming laugh. They remember the adventures he led great and small whether walks through the woods around Madison or family trips around the country with the pop-up camper. They remember his love of the absurd, and the delight he took in people and things all around him. They remember his profound strength. They share songs he’d sing in his booming baritone. They have been nourished by his love and challenged by his example. He was fundamentally kind and gentle, self-effacing, and service-oriented. To say he was a great father (and grandfather) is understatement.
Dr. Glas is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Lisabeth Lipp (Magnus) of Livermore, Calif.. daughter Juliann Cravens (Daniel) of Rock Hill, S.C. and son Timothy Glas (Kimberly) of Burke, Va. He is also survived by grandchildren, Benjamin Lipp, Langley AFB, V.A., Jeremiah Lipp (Rachel) Columbia, S.C., Joshua Lipp (Meagen) Wrightsville, N.C., Jedediah Lipp (Michelle) Fort Rucker, Ala., Hannah Lipp Livermore, Calif., Shelby and Kendall Cravens Rock Hill, S.C., Oliver and Abigail Glas Burke, Va.; and a great-grandchild, Shiloh Lipp Columbia, S.C. He is predeceased by his parents, Philip J Glas and Rosalind E Zoeller of Milwaukee; and his sister, Rosemary J Foy of Madison.
There will be a gathering and a celebration of Catholic Mass on Friday Oct. 26, 2018, at 1 p.m., at SAINT PHILIP NERI CATHOLIC CHURCH, in Fort Mill, S.C., followed by a reception at the church. A private interment will follow afterward.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/).