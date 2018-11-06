MIDDLETON—It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Professor Paul W. Glad on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, after a prolonged illness. He fortunately enjoyed a long and successful career, positively influencing family, friends, colleagues and students. He was born in Salt Lake City on Aug. 15, 1926, but spent most of his early years in Geneva, Ill. He graduated from Geneva Community High School in 1944 and joined the U.S. Navy V-12 program. He attended Purdue University, graduating in 1947 with a degree in Naval Science and Tactics. He subsequently attended Indiana University, where he obtained a master’s degree and Ph.D. in history. He married his lifelong companion and confidant Carolyn Louise Biede in 1948 and they have been devoted to each other and inseparable ever since. They raised four children, Thomas, Susan, Richard and Steven, who have been their pride and joy. Teaching history has always been his passion. He taught at Hastings College; Coe College; Marburg University, Germany; University of Maryland; University of Graz, Austria; University of Clermont-Ferrand, France; University of Wisconsin; Chicago University; and the University of Oklahoma.
Professor Glad’s accomplishments are too numerous to mention but include being a Fulbright Professor, Guggenheim Professor, Merrick Scholar and Regents Professor at the University of Oklahoma. He wrote numerous books and publications, several of which have been included in the White House library and Library of Congress. He taught and mentored scholars of the highest caliber but his greatest gift has been teaching undergraduates and graduate students. Many have returned to thank him for his influence and guidance.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of 70 years; four children; multiple grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He has been a wonderful mentor. All will remember his sense of humor, dedication to his profession, cringe at his jokes but mostly remember his deep sense of caring.
Private family services have already been held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
