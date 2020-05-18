Girdley, Diana

VERONA - Diana Girdley, wife, mother, grandmother and educator, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home following a long illness.
She is survived by her husband, Forrest "Frosty" Girdley; son, Ian Girdley; daughter, Caitlin (Nate) Weitzel; grandchildren, Lucas and Grace Weitzel; as well as sister, Patricia (Ben) Bennett.
Donations in her name may be offered to Second Harvest Food Bank, Dane County Humane Society, or Raptor Resource Project (Decorah, Iowa).
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Girdley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.