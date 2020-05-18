Girdley, Diana

VERONA - Diana Girdley, wife, mother, grandmother and educator, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home following a long illness.

She is survived by her husband, Forrest "Frosty" Girdley; son, Ian Girdley; daughter, Caitlin (Nate) Weitzel; grandchildren, Lucas and Grace Weitzel; as well as sister, Patricia (Ben) Bennett.

Donations in her name may be offered to Second Harvest Food Bank, Dane County Humane Society, or Raptor Resource Project (Decorah, Iowa).

