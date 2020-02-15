Girard, Jacquelyn J.

MADISON - On Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Jacque had her wedding day with the love of her life. Jesus came and took her home to heaven. She was born on May 13, 1951, in Windsor, Wis.

Jacque lived a life filled with adventure and accomplishment. But her greatest joy was to open her life and her home to love and serve others well. Each person is valuable with great potential. Jacque wanted them to know that, and to know the great depth of love God has for them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacque’s career included management in fashion, non-profit, photography and hospitality, which resulted in many awards!

Her years at UW-Madison included directing major events at UW School of Business, where she taught so many young people the art of hospitality. Eventually on the leadership team that planned and built the Fluno Center.

Jacque was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gladys; her brother, Larry; and brother-in-law, Jim. She is survived by siblings, Geri, Jan (Dick Babler), Joey (Jim Treslley), Judy (Dennis Speckman), Robert, Jr. (Thess), Stephen, and Dan (Maria); along with 40+ nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. And so many "KIDS" that Jacque loved so deeply, was so grateful for, who cared for her so well.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jacque on Sunday, March 15. Drop in between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. at The East Side Club of Madison, 3735 Monona Drive. Sharing and memories at 2:00 p.m. A luncheon will be served.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacquelyn Girard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.