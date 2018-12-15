FORT MYERS, Fla.—Loren Alfred “Pete” Gipp, 99, of Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Naples, Fla. and Platteville, Wis., passed away suddenly at Lee Health Park on Dec. 10, 2018. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at the KINGDOM HALL OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES, 10850 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, Fla.
Pete was born March 8, 1919, in Highland Park, Ill., to retail clothiers Alfred Gipp and Anna Wetzel. Raised in Platteville, Pete graduated from Platteville High School and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He joined the family business operating a women’s clothing store, Gipp’s Smart Apparel, in Platteville. He was united in marriage to Georgia Storzer in 1960, who preceded him in death in 2010. Pete and Georgia continued the operation of Gipp’s Smart Apparel until they sold the business in 1982 and retired to The Wilderness in Naples, Fla., where he enjoyed their friends, golf, the beach, and travel.
Pete was fortunate to find love the second time around with Arlene Brogley from Platteville. They enjoyed almost four happily married years together, after marrying on Dec. 19, 2014, at ages 93 and 95, followed by a honeymoon cruise to the Caribbean and two more anniversary cruises. They were very happy and appreciated each day together with their many friends, especially their friends in Parkwood at Shell Point and their congregation in Fort Myers.
Pete was proud of his service in World War II, where he served four years in the U.S. Army artillery division under General George Patton, beginning in Africa and fighting through Italy, France and finally Germany.
Pete enjoyed his life in Platteville, cherishing his friends and providing service to the community that he was so proud of. He was a member of the Scottish Rite 32 degree Freemasonry, Zor Shriner, served as a board member of the First National Bank, member of the Platteville Chamber of Commerce, member of the church council at the First English Lutheran Church, sponsor of Little League teams, and organizer for Maxwell Street Days.
An avid golfer, Pete held several records at the Platteville Golf & Country Club for many years, along with club records at The Wilderness, and continued golfing up until age 98. Pete enjoyed tennis, bike riding, walking his beloved dog Ty, birdwatching, and hunting for the occasional stray golf ball. His many hobbies included drawing, painting and wood carving. Favorite subjects were birds, ducks and famous golfers. He was a ferocious reader and was always following and ready to discuss current events, both local and global in nature.
Pete is survived by his wife, Laura Arlene Gipp; nephews and their children, Jan (Marilyn) Jenson, Minneapolis, Minn., and Jon (Ginny) Jenson, Madison, Wis.; nieces and their children, Kris Jenson, Milwaukee Wis., Karen (Ed) Bosold, Madison, Wis., and Kari (Mike) Douglas, Madison, Wis.; step-daughters, Jane (Kevin) Brogley-Leighty, Platteville, Wis., and Juanita (Norm) Drew, Platteville, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Lois Kaiser, Sun City Center, Fla., and Orean Strasburg, Oconomowoc, Wis.; niece, Barbara (Dick) Calvin; and nephews, Tom Kaiser and Kenneth (Susan) Strasburg. Pete was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Jenson; and his parents.
Pete loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time and sharing all his many interests with them in Madison and hosting them in Platteville and in Florida. His nieces, nephews and 14 grand-nieces and nephews and daughters-in-law will always cherish the many wonderful memories, his constant interest and love for them, and special family time that was shared. He was well loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.