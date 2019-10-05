MADISON - Weyland R. Ginther, 90, of Madison, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019, at All Saints Memory Care in Madison, Wis. Weyland was born on Jan. 17, 1929, in Elgin, Ill. to Victor and Dorothy Ginther. Weyland married Gloria Black in September of 1951 in Elgin, Ill. The couple was married for 62 years before Gloria passed away on Feb. 22, 2013, in Hot Springs, Ark.
Weyland served in the US Navy for six years, and was honorably discharged in 1954. He graduated from the University of Denver, and worked for IBM until his retirement in 1987.
Weyland is survived by his children, Sarah (Todd) Hartnell, and Briggs Ginther; and grandchildren, Frankie Ginther, Samuel Odorizzi, Andrea (Tyler) Darden, and Jessica (Tim) White; and a great-grandchild, Landon White.
Weyland was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria; and two siblings.
A Funeral Service will held at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6101 University Ave., Madison, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Harold Zimmick presiding. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to service. The family would like to extend their gratitude to All Saints Memory Care and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care of Weyland. Please share your memories at Cressfuneralservice.com.
