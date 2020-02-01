Gingles, Beverly Belle

MADISON - Beverly Belle Gingles (nee Woof), Madison, Wis., enjoyed life for 90 years, passing away on Jan. 8, 2020, under the care of Agrace Hospice. Bev was born in Winona, Minn. to parents Harold and Ruth Woof (nee Gullickson). Bev moved to Minneapolis, Minn. where she worked as an elevator operator, and then married Gilman Hardon in 1951; they lived in Minneapolis, Minn., Manchester, Conn. and finally, Madison, Wis. She became a widow with a young daughter when Gilman suffered a fatal car accident in 1964. Bev married Ralph Gingles in Madison, Wis. in 1967. She worked as a receptionist for an architectural firm for many years, and enjoyed volunteering in the offices of Independent Living. She lived in the very special neighborhood of Mohican Pass. After Ralph Gingles passed away in 2015, Bev sold the family home and moved to Segoe Gardens. She enjoyed the smiles and friendships she experienced there. Bev was immensely dedicated to her family, and travelled to the ends of the earth to be with them (Spain, Mexico, Chile). She was also an animal lover; when you see cardinals and dogs, think of Bev since they were her favorite.