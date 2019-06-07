BRIDGMAN-Helen Lou Gilsdorf, 83 of Bridgman Michigan, formerly of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman.
Friends may meet with the family from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at THE BOYD CHAPEL OF PIKE FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman. Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, Wisconsin, where a committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Helen was born August 8, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Hayden and Garnet (Brown) Potterf. On October 6, 1956, she married John R. Gilsdorf and he preceded her in death on September 3, 2016. Helen enjoyed crafting, casino trips, knitting, puzzles, and spending time with her loving family. Helen was always a fun-loving, busy grandma with a great sense of humor. On her last day with us she was laughing with the loving staff at Woodland Terrace.
Survivors include three daughters, Janet (Rick) Mankowski, Karen (Mike) Bitter and Linda Gilsdorf; five grandsons, Jonathan (Amber) Mankowski, Jerimiah (Sarah) Mankowski, Steve (Katie) Bitter, Jack Bitter and Nick (Ashley) Bitter; and five great grandchildren, Bryce McConnell, Lauren Mankowski, Emma Bitter, Nolan and Lane Bitter; a sister: Linda (G.B.) Ogle.