MADISON - Gary. R. Gillette, age 80, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 18, 1938, in Madison, the son of Lorell and Florence (Deneen) Gillette. Gary graduated from East High School in 1956. He was in the Air National Guard right after high school and was employed full time as an office technician until 1962. Gary drove a bus for the city and then was employed at the United States Post Office in 1964, where he worked until 2000, retiring after 36 ½ years.
In his retired years, he drove cars for a while for Capitol Ford. Cars were his passion. Gary would buy one and keep it for a year and then sell it. He started with a 1951 Kaiser. Gary was known by his friends as the one who owned the most cars by his 50th birthday. He was also an avid sportsman, playing baseball and watching all sports programs on T.V. Gary also enjoyed many NASCAR races and being involved with his many friends known as "Card Club," which started in 1960, most of whom he graduated with. He was united in marriage to Ruth (Benisch) on Aug. 6, 1960, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie. Gary and Ruth raised their three children in Madison.
Gary is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth; children, Dave (Dewy) Gillette and Cathy (Greg Lieck) Nelson; grandchildren, Erika and Kyle Nelson; brother, Ron (Ginna) Gillette; sister, Mary Blonigen; brothers-in-law, Herb (Shirley) Benisch and Art (Pat) Benisch; sister-in-law, Carol (Clay) Davis; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a very special 17-year-old grandson, Christopher James Gillette.
Gary was a very thoughtful, soft spoken, warm and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be sadly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St. Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorials may be given to the Diabetes Foundation, American Heart Association or SSM Health at Home Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.