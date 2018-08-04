MADISON / BROOKLYN / STOUGHTON / BELLEVILLE—Harold Leroy Gilbertson, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. He was born in Stoughton, to the late Gustave and Alfie Gilbertson. Harold served in the U.S. Airforce from 1951 to 1955 in Korea, in the 3241st Test Squadron. He received distinguished medals including, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.
Harold was a retired service and repairman who ran a shop in Brooklyn, Wis. Prior to this, he worked as a machinist at Gisholt in Madison, and traveled around doing various other jobs. Not only did he love “tinkering” with sewing machines to bicycles to clocks, but his true passion was in photography. He loved capturing perfect photos of farms, birds, families, flowers and scenery.
Harold is survived by his wife, Carmen Virginia Gilbertson; and step-daughters, Maria Carolina (Tim) Sanchez, Victoria Morrison, and Esther (David) Moore. He had a twinkle in his eye for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-nephew. He is further survived by his niece, Carole LaRoche; and nephew, Don Dodge. He was always so very proud of them all. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Gilbertson; and sisters, Gladys Gilbertson and Marge Dodge.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51, Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, with the Rev. George Kaminski presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Special thanks to JoAnn Van Norman and Agrace HospiceCare. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Harold’s name, to Oregon Food Pantry and Oregon Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
