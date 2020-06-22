Gilbertson, Don S.

MADISON/UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Don was born in Madison on Jan. 20, 1934, and passed away on June 11, 2020. He was the cherished son of Stanley O. and Virginia M. (nee Hartzheim) Gilbertson.
Don was raised on the 500 block of W. Dayton St. in Madison and attended Washington elementary; he graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1952. He briefly attended UW-Madison before enlisting in the U.S. Army; Don proudly served his country for over 20 years and attained the rank of Sergeant Major. He was posted to multiple Army bases in the U.S., Germany, Thailand, and Vietnam during his long career.
Upon retirement from the Army, Don attended John Carroll University, University Heights, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. He was then employed as a Federal Civilian for the Defense Finance Accounting Service in Cleveland.
Don was an enthusiastic participant in baseball, basketball, football and volleyball during his years at Washington and Central and continuing on through his years in the military. In his free time, Don enjoyed watching football, especially the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers, to whom he was most loyal. As an avid reader, Don relished a good mystery novel by James Patterson.
He was a kind, generous, quick-witted, accountable and loving man and he will be dearly missed.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; he is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Yuriko (nee Isobe) of University Heights, Ohio; his son, Mark of Mililani Town, Hawaii; his sister, Kay Forsmo of Hudson, Mass.; his niece, Kari Forsmo of Charlestown, Mass.; and his nephew, Glenn Forsmo of Hudson, Mass.; as well as Glenn's children, Ryan (Lyndsay) and their son, Stone of Huntington Woods, Mich.; Shay, Taylor, Courtney and Brittany all of Hopkinton, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's name to McGregor Home, 14900 Private Drive, Cleveland, OH 44112.
Cremation and arrangements by The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby, Ohio.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.