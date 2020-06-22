Gilbertson, Don S.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON/UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Don was born in Madison on Jan. 20, 1934, and passed away on June 11, 2020. He was the cherished son of Stanley O. and Virginia M. (nee Hartzheim) Gilbertson.

Don was raised on the 500 block of W. Dayton St. in Madison and attended Washington elementary; he graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1952. He briefly attended UW-Madison before enlisting in the U.S. Army; Don proudly served his country for over 20 years and attained the rank of Sergeant Major. He was posted to multiple Army bases in the U.S., Germany, Thailand, and Vietnam during his long career.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Upon retirement from the Army, Don attended John Carroll University, University Heights, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree. He was then employed as a Federal Civilian for the Defense Finance Accounting Service in Cleveland.

Don was an enthusiastic participant in baseball, basketball, football and volleyball during his years at Washington and Central and continuing on through his years in the military. In his free time, Don enjoyed watching football, especially the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers, to whom he was most loyal. As an avid reader, Don relished a good mystery novel by James Patterson.

He was a kind, generous, quick-witted, accountable and loving man and he will be dearly missed.