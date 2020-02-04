Gilbert, Sybil L.

MADISON - Sybil Loraine Gilbert, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born on April 13, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Lucille (Wyrick) George. Sybil was united in marriage to Jim Gilbert on Nov. 10, 1951, and they were happily married for 65 years.

Sybil was a Charter Member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church where she would often volunteer her time. Sybil could often be found outside in her garden and feeding the birds. She enjoyed having lunch with her friends, and her favorite pastimes included coloring and doing crossword puzzles. Sybil was very artsy and loved decorating. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim and going to Concerts on the Square in downtown Madison. Most of all, Sybil cherished her time spent with family and friends.

