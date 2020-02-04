Gilbert, Sybil L.

MADISON - Sybil Loraine Gilbert, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born on April 13, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Lucille (Wyrick) George. Sybil was united in marriage to Jim Gilbert on Nov. 10, 1951, and they were happily married for 65 years.
Sybil was a Charter Member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church where she would often volunteer her time. Sybil could often be found outside in her garden and feeding the birds. She enjoyed having lunch with her friends, and her favorite pastimes included coloring and doing crossword puzzles. Sybil was very artsy and loved decorating. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim and going to Concerts on the Square in downtown Madison. Most of all, Sybil cherished her time spent with family and friends.
Sybil is survived by two sons, Steven (Lois) Gilbert and David (Cheryl) Gilbert; five grandchildren, Christine Gilbert, Jennifer (Nicholas) Harling, Eric Gilbert, Michelle (Kevin) Klein, and Audrey Connor; six great-grandchildren, Bradley Brausen, Chelsey Gilbert, Madelyn Harling, Alexa Bakken, and Ava and Reece Smith; one great-great-grandchild, Graylynn Stewart; two sisters-in-law, Helen George and Phyllis (Richard) Geis; brother-in-law, John (Sue) Gilbert; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents; daughter, Lori Ann Gilbert Connor; and nine brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
A special thank you to Dr. Phelan and the staff at SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420