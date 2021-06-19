Gilbert, Maxine S.

WAUKESHA — Maxine S. Gilbert passed on June 11, 2021, in Waukesha. She was born on March 29, 1928, to Tom and Zita Smithberger, and grew up in Wenona, Ill. She attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., where she met Joseph Gilbert. They were married on Sept. 9, 1950. Joe and Maxine settled in Madison and raised a son, Ross, and daughter, Jeanne.

During her career, Maxine worked for the State of Wisconsin, World Dairy Expo, Wisconsin State Medical Society and the Interstate Medical Society. She will be remembered as a lifelong opera lover, reader and learner. She took and taught several courses on opera for the lifelong learning institute, OLLI. Maxine and Joe traveled widely. Vacations and her professional responsibilities took them across the U.S. and Canada, through Europe and to Asia, Greece, Egypt and Turkey. After she and Joe retired, they moved to the Tucson, Ariz., area, moving back to Waukesha in 2013.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; daughter, Jeanne; her parents, Tom and Zita Smithberger; and one sister, Rita. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law (Ellen); two grandchildren, Kate Gilbert and Victoria (Jason) Kaufmann; a sister, June; and brother-in-law, Maury Miller. After cremation there will be a family memorial celebration. Forever in our heart.