Gilbert, Joseph W. "Joe"

WAUKESHA - Joseph "Joe" passed away on May 12, 2020, in Waukesha, Wis. He was born on April 2, 1925, and grew up in Kaukauna, Wis. After World War II era service in the U.S. Army he settled in Madison, Wis. Joe earned bachelor's and master's degrees in business from the University of Wisconsin. On Sept. 9, 1950, he married Maxine Smithberger. Following his undergraduate degree he joined the Wisconsin Power and Light Company. He was also a volunteer at the World Dairy Expo in Madison and White Elephant store in Tucson, Ariz. Joe and Maxine raised a son, Ross, and a daughter, Jeanne. They retired to the Tucson area and returned to Waukesha in 2013.